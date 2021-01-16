Iranian Bandar-Band shines at Indian Kolkata Intl. Film Fest

Directed by Manijeh Hekmat, the Iranian film Bandar-Band, as the best film, won the "Golden Statue of the Bengal Tiger" in the International Film Innovation Competition section of the 26th Kolkata International Film Festival in India.

The festival was scheduled to take place from 5th to 12th November 2020. Due to Covid-19 Pandemic, it has been rescheduled for Jan 8-15 2021.

The film has also participated in other cinematic events such as Toronto, Zurich, Mill Valley, Bosphorus, Hainan, and Films From the South.

