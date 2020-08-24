UAE-Israeli tie normalization strategic mistake: Amir-Abdollahian

Iranian Parliament Speaker's Special Aide for International Affairs Amir-Abdollahian met and held talks with Palestinian Ambassador to Tehran Salah Zavavi on the UAE-Israel normalizing ties. Criticizing the UAE's move to normalize its relations with the Zionist regime, Amir-Abdollahian said that the UAE's act to normalize relations with the Zionist regime is a strategic mistake, and the UAE government must accept responsibility for all its consequences.

Senator says US cannot trigger snapback

Elizabeth Warren, a US senator from Massachusetts, says that the United States cannot restore UN sanctions against Iran. Warren, who is also a former law professor, took to Twitter to react to the recent claims made by the Trump Administration regarding the snapback mechanism.

Iran urges states not to politicize data of PS752 black box

In a press conference on Sunday, the head of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization revealed the data retrieved from the black box of the Ukrainian airliner that was mistakenly downed near Tehran back in January. Touraj Dehghani Zanganeh said that the data has been retrieved in a lab in France with the participation of involved countries.

US a truly failed model in running a society: Leader

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said the US is a real model of failure in governing human society.

Tehran not allow others to manage IAEA-Iran relationship: Gharibabadi

Iran’s ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Kazem Gharibabadi said that Tehran will not allow other countries to manage the IAEA-Iran relationship.

Iran registers 2,113 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

The novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infected 2,113 people and claimed 141 lives in Iran in the 24 hours till Sunday noon. Accordingly, the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 358,905 with the death toll standing at 20,643.

Promoting economic resilience axis of all govt. efforts: Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that promoting economic resilience and implementing resistive economy policies have been the axis of all activities and efforts of the government.

US resort to snapback is out of ‘frustration’: ex-diplomat

A former Iranian diplomat notes that the US resort to JCPOA provisions is due to their frustration and doomed to failure.

Hamidreza Asefi, a former spokesman with the Iranian Foreign Ministry, said that the United States’ efforts in the UN Security Council to restore international sanctions against Iran is because of Washington’s ‘frustration’.

Anger of Islamic Ummah to engulf UAE rulers: Iranian Parl.

Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission in a statement on Sun. reiterated that anger of Islamic Ummah will engulf rulers of the United Arab Emirates for normalizing ties with the Israeli regime.

The statement says that undoubtedly, the Palestinian people and freedom-seeking nations of the region will not remain silent in the face of the UAE agreement on normalizing ties with the Zionist regime.

Natanz nuclear facility incident, act of sabotage: AEOI spox

Spokesman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said on Sunday that last month's incident at Natanz nuclear enrichment facility was an act of sabotage.

“Security investigations confirm the sabotage nature of this action and what is certain is that the explosion took place in Natanz, but the security officials will announce the details of the explosion and how it took place in due time,” Behrouz Kamalvandi said in an interview with the al-Alam news network late on Sunday.

MR