Iran-Russia military coop. ‘positive, progressive’: Hatami

Iranian Minister of Defense Brigadier General Amir Hatami said upon arrival in Moscow that military cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation is ‘positive and progressive’.

US never been so isolated in UN Security Council

Iranian Ambassador to China Mohammad Keshavarzzadeh said that the US has never been so isolated in the UN Security Council.

IRGC seizes over 1 ton of illicit drug in SE Iran

The Ground Force of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps said that it has managed to discover 1.12 tons of illicit drugs.

Afghan envoy hails Afghan immigrants' livelihood in Iran

Describing Kerman as an important province for Afghanistan in terms of hosting the largest number of immigrants, the Afghan Ambassador to Tehran hailed the working and living conditions of Afghans immigrants in Kerman.

Tehran to respond harshly to any return of arms embargo: Iran UN envoy

Describing Washington's claim to invoke the 'snapback' mechanism as baseless, Majid Takht Ravanchi warned that Tehran would respond harshly to any return of arms embargo.

Iran, Russia seeking to expand military coop.

Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said that Iran and Russia seek to initiate a new chapter of technical and military cooperation.

Armed Forces ready to nip any threat in bud

Commander of the Iranian Army Ground Force Brigadier General Kiomars Heidari highlighted the readiness of the Iranian Armed Forces to counter any threat.

IAEA chief to visit Tehran on Monday

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi announced that he will visit Tehran on Monday to hold talks with Iranian officials.

Iran COVID-19 update: 126 deaths, 2,028 cases in 24 hours

The Iranian Health Ministry announced 2,028 new cases of infection with the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, putting the total number of cases in the country at 356,792.

Iran to retaliate, if UNSC fails to stop US: MP

A member of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission warned that if UN Security Council doesn't prevent US attempts to trigger a “snap back” mechanism, Iran will retaliate it with its own tools.

Iranian defense min. to depart for Russia for bilateral talks

Iranian Minister of Defense will leave Tehran for Moscow on Saturday at the head of a high-ranking defense and military delegation to hold bilateral talks with Russian officials in relevant field.

Dep. Parl. speaker: Normalization with Israelis against regional peace, stability

First Deputy Speaker of Iranian Parliament Seyyed Amir Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi deplored any attempt to normalize ties with the Israeli regime, saying such a move will not contribute to the peace, stability to the region.

One overhauled Su-24 aircraft joins IRIAF

Iranian experts of the Shiraz-based Shahid Doran Airbase have overhauled one Su-24 aircraft.

Iran can be model for other Muslims in Muharram

President Hassan Rouhani pointed to the need to hold mourning ceremonies across the country during Muharram while also adhering to health protocols to control the outbreak.

US action only a ‘ploy to save Trump’: Shamkhani

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani notes that recent US efforts against Iran at the UN Security Council are only aimed at saving US President Donald Trump.

