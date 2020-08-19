Iran to launch 5 satellites by end of year: ICT min.

"The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology plans to implement 10 operational programs for the final year of the current government, most of which will be in the field of space, development of national information network infrastructure, cyberspace, and public relations," said Jahromi on Wednesday.

"We are trying to launch five satellites by end of this year in coordination with the Ministry of Defense," he added.

He noted, "Utilization of a large Iranian supercomputer, which is one of the top 500 computers in the world, is on the agenda," adding, "This supercomputer is very important for information processing and achieving results in artificial intelligence and is one of the artificial intelligence infrastructures that will be put into operation in February."

ZZ/IRN 83914729