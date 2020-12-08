Iran's 10th IST2020 to kick off on Dec. 15

IST2020 is the 10th in a series of biannual events organized by ICT Research Institute (Iran Telecom Research Center (ITRC)) and designed to provide an opportunity for academicians and specialists in the international telecom community, to meet peers in Iran to have exchanges on the latest developments in emerging technologies, as well as progress in standards, services, and applications in information and communication systems.

The two-day symposium will feature keynotes by world-renowned speakers, contributed papers, panels, special sessions, and tutorials.

The keynote speakers of the event are the Chief of the Study Groups Department of ITU Standardization Bureau (TSB) Bilel Jamoussi, Soonchunhyang University Chairman of ITU-T Study Group 17 (Security) Heung Youl Youm, and Head of Section on Connectivity of Aalborg University Fellow of the IEEE Petar Popovski.

The event includes five workshops titled as Intelligent Reflecting Surfaces for 6G Wireless Networks, Improving User Experience by Content Delivery Networks (CDN), Dynamical Processes in Social Networks; Opinion Manipulation, Sentimental Analysis and Identification and Control of Fake News, Using Enterprise Blockchain in Communication Technology Use Cases, and Improving Healthcare Business Models by the Internet of Human (IOH).

HJ/5090896