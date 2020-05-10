'IRGC’s satellite launch improves Iran’s geopolitical stance'

“What is clear is that all countries and individuals who have carried out technical work in space understand the major achievement of the IRGC; this achievement improves the geopolitical stance of the Islamic Republic,” Brigadier General Mohammadhassan Nami told Mehr News Agency on Sunday.

IRGC placed Iran’s first military satellite, Noor-1, into its designated orbit on April 22, using a home-made three-stage launcher, Qassed-1. While little data has been made available about the Noor-1 and its features, its classification as a multi-purpose satellite with special uses in the defense sector suggests that the IRGC has reached such technological maturity that it can now confidently plan and carry out intelligence warfare and military reconnaissance missions from space while gathering data that helps keep the Iranian skies safe.

The satellite’s functions aside, the launch presents a far greater achievement for Iran’s defense industry by putting space, which is quickly becoming a new domain for military dominance, within reach.

Brigadier General Mohammadhassan Nami

“What our dear brothers in the IRGC Aerospace Force carried out was invaluable especially given the current situation that all countries are dealing with the coronavirus and facing problems for acquiring face masks and medical equipment,” added Nami who is also a professor at the Supreme National Defense University.

“Americans know that the Islamic Republic is the center of Resistance in the world and has managed to stand against all pressures and excessive demands of the US in the past 41 years,” he said, adding, “the world is witnessing Iran’s strong resilience and the country is turned into a model for all freedom-seeking nations of the world; so Americans don’t favor such situation and try to first deny the Islamic Republic’s successes and then to downplay the achievements using the media propaganda they possess.”

He went on to say that these achievements cause happiness and pride for Iranian nation and fans of the Islamic Republic across the globe and on the other hand, lead to a feeling of failure for those who follow the United States.

