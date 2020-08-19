Iraqi forces dismantle 3 ISIL gangs in Saladin Province

A security source said on Wednesday that Iraqi forces have foiled an attack by ISIL terrorist elements in the central province of Saladin, Shafaaq news reported.

Iraqi intelligent forces arrested 14 ISIL elements in southern Saladin province, he added.

The terrorists intended to launch suicide and rocket attacks on security groups and residential areas around the city of Samarra.

Iraqi forces will continue to eliminate the remnant of ISIL terrorists in various parts of Saladin Province.

The ISIL terrorist group has a number of cells in the northern, eastern and southern regions of Iraq and has intensified its attacks on Iraqi civilians and security forces in recent months which has been unprecedented since 2017.

Hashd al-Sha’abi forces and the Iraqi Army have carried out a series of operations against ISIL members in Al Anbar, Nineveh, Saladin governorates since the middle of last month.

