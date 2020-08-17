MP proposes double-urgency bill on withdrawal from JCPOA

Iranian MP Ali Khezrian made the announcement in a tweet.

"The US administration, one of the violators of the JCPOA, is to trigger the snapback mechanism," he wrote, "While remaining in the JCPOA with returning of the UNSC resolutions brings no more benefits for Iran, I put forward the double-urgency bill on 'Iran's automatic withdrawal from the JCPOA in case of activation of the snapback mechanism'."

US President Trump has said the United States will try to trigger a "snapback" of sanctions on Iran at the United Nations next week.

"We'll be doing a snapback," Trump told reporters on August 15, the day after the UN Security Council rejected a US-sponsored resolution to extend an arms embargo on Iran. "You'll be watching it next week."

However, Iranian FM Mohammad Javad Zarif highlights that the US claim of its ability to trigger the snapback mechanism of the JCPOA is baseless.

“@AmbJohnBolton has repeated today what he said on May 8, 2018, while National Security Advisor in the Trump administration,” Zarif tweeted early on August 17, referring to an Op-ed by former US National Security Advisor John Bolton who notes that JCPOA supporters are ‘right’ about the fact that “Washington has no standing to invoke its [JCPOA’s] provisions” since it has withdrawn from the deal. Iran and other signatories of the deal note that Washington cannot legally do so as it has officially ‘ceased participation’ in the deal in May 2018 and has not attended the sessions of the JCPOA Commission afterward.

