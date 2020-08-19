Gantz calls for imposition of arms embargo on Iran

In his conversation with Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, Gantz also expressed the hope that the minister would promote the proposal within the German government.

Gantz then tweet: " This morning, I spoke with German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer."

"I stressed the importance of the imposition of a continued necessary arms embargo on Iran and we discussed the joint aerial exercise between the Israeli and German Defense forces," he wrote, " which exemplifies our deep bilateral commitment to upholding Israel's security, and Israel's determination to ensure IAF’s continued military superiority across the board, which is something we won’t compromise."

This is while, the United Nations Security Council resoundingly rejected on Friday a US bid to extend an arms embargo on Iran, which is due to expire in October.

The resolution needed support from nine of 15 votes to pass. Eleven members abstained, including France, Germany, and Britain, while the US and the Dominican Republic were the only “yes” votes.

The United States has become isolated over Iran at the Security Council following President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the multilateral Iran nuclear deal in 2018.

HJ/FNA13990529000753