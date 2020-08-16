US to suffer another defeat with its 'snapback' plan: Vaezi

“The international community once again opposed America’s unilateral policies in the UNSC and supported the JCPOA,” he tweeted on Sunday in reaction to the rejection of UNSC draft resolution on extension of arms embargo against Iran.

“In continuation of its mistakes, America seeks to trigger the snapback mechanism; they will suffer another defeat with the same process that recent resolution was rejected and with a more powerful political and legal argument,” he added.

US administration claims that as a JCPOA signatory it has the right to trigger the snapback mechanism that could resume all UN sanctions against Iran. Meanwhile, Tehran stresses that US has no right to do so as President Donald Trump has officially ‘ceased US participation’ in the deal back in May 2018.

“In the final month of his administration, Trump should have learned that equations in politics are different from those in the world of trade,” said Vaezi, adding that Trump should await consecutive losses if he does not introduce change in his past policies.

