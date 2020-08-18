Parl. urges AEOI to provide enriching 190k SWU

For this purpose, Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, in its reaction to the desperate and malicious US attempt to activate the trigger mechanism, issued a statement.

The full text of statement of the Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission is as follows.

While monitoring the international developments and also US measures to abuse paragraphs 11 and 12 of UN Security Council Resolution 2231, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and its effort to activate the trigger mechanism and reverse UNSCR against Iran, Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission announces:

1- According to international criteria, the United States, by withdrawing from the second annexation of the resolution and not fulfilling its obligations under JCPOA, does not have the legitimacy to use the Dispute Resolution Mechanism (DRM) as reiterated in Articles 36 and 37 of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). The legal interpretation provided by the United States is baseless and unjustified.

2) In order to counter US unilateralism and maintain validity of the international rules, Islamic Republic of Iran expects member states of the UN Security Council to prevent abuse of the United States and also arbitrary behavior of the US government to impose its will on other countries.

3- Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs is expected to take urgent and deterrent measures against the United States by using its available capacities.

4- In case of illegal activation of the trigger mechanism by the United States, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran should immediately return all nuclear activity to the level before 2015, using IR4, IR6 and IR8 generation centrifuges to meet the country's need for enriching 190,000 SWU. Also, AEOI is expected to accelerate construction of nuclear propellants in order to equip country's navy fleet.

5) Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission is ready to prepare and approve the necessary laws and approvals in case of further illegal and excessive demands of the United States.

6) Accompanying European countries with the hostile and arbitrary actions of the United States, while damaging the prestige of these countries, will weaken their interests, and Iran advises to refrain from accompanying this US move.

7) Lawmakers at the Iranian Parliament adhere to their allegiance with the noble nation of the country in order to preserve national interests. By monitoring international and regional developments, legislators fulfill their duties in pursuing issues within the framework of the Constitution and sublime recommendations of Leader of the Revolution based on the three principles of dignity, wisdom and expediency.

