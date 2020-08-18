Parl. mulls over strategies to counter terrorist movements

Abolfazl Amouei made the remarks on Tuesday in an interview with Mehr news agency and stated, “Approval of internal bylaw on the activities of the Commission and determination of priorities of the Commission were of the most important issues that were taken into consideration this week.”

Non-approval of the US-drafted resolution at the UN Security Council (UNSC) and also US efforts for activation of ‘trigger mechanism’ were among the other issues that were discussed at the Commission, Amouei added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the spokesman reiterated, “We reviewed various aspects of the issue of US efforts to activate the trigger mechanism and a statement will be published in this respect soon.”

This evening, Human Rights Committee of the Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission on the eve of the World Counter-Terrorism Day invited families of victims of terrorism, he said, adding, “While appreciating the sacrifice of these individuals, the Commission reviewed necessary measures and strategies to counter terrorist movements that are active against Iranian nation.”

Turning to the yesterday’s visit of members of the Parliament’s National Security and foreign Policy Commission to the salient achievements of country’s defense industries, Amouei added, “In our visit, we grasped out that defense industry of the country has made significant progresses, so that the country has enjoyed high capabilities in this field.”

While welcoming the progresses and achievements made in defense industry of the country, members of the Commission expressed their readiness to support activities of the Ministry of Defense, he opined.

