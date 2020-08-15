Iran's multilateralism, 'look to East' defeats US

In a tweet on Saturday, First Deputy Speaker of Iranian Parliament Seyyed Amir Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi wrote: " Iran's multilateralism with its "look to the east" approach was able to defeat American unilateralism once again."

"Many of the Security Council member states refused to cooperate with the United States because they knew that even if they voted in favor, China and Russia would veto the resolution extending the arms embargo on Iran," he added.

The United Nations Security Council resoundingly rejected on Friday a US bid to extend an arms embargo on Iran, which is due to expire in October. The resolution needed support from nine of 15 votes to pass. Eleven members abstained, including France, Germany and Britain, while the US and the Dominican Republic were the only “yes” votes. The United States has become isolated over Iran at the Security Council following President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the multilateral Iran nuclear deal 2018. Iran had said that the US resolution would fail to gain the required support at the Security Council, pointing out that Washington has no legal right to invoke a snapback mechanism to reinstate sanctions against Tehran under the 2015 nuclear deal that the US unilaterally left in May 2018. The US has stepped up attempts aimed at extending the UN arms ban on Iran that is set to expire as part of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which has been endorsed by Security Council Resolution 2231.

