Rejection of anti-Iran Res., a major US defeat: China

Following the failure of the US-drafted resolution in the UN Security Council to extend Iran's arms embargo, China's representative to the United Nations stressed that the rejection of the anti-Iran resolution was a major setback for the United States and its unilateralism.

Chinese mission to the United Nations in a Twitter message on Sat. wrote, “Opposition to the extension of Iran’s arms embargo in the UN Security Council shows that there is no support for bullying, extortion and unilateralism."

While only the United States and the Dominican Republic voted in favor of the draft, China and Russia opposed it and 11 other countries abstained, and practically, the United States faced another scandalous defeat in the UN Security Council, the tweet added.

In this tweet, it is emphasized that anyone who makes any effort to put its own interests before the interests of other members of the international community will face a dead end, and this path will not end.

Xinhua News Agency in a report has criticized the United States, saying that the US, after the withdrawal of President Trump's administration from Iran’s nuclear deal (JCPOA) in May 2018, has practically been the root cause of all tensions.

The Chinese and East Asian media outlets have also published reports criticizing the US unilateral sanctions and maximum pressure on Iran, saying that these US actions are a war against Iranian people and that the sanctions will never have the desired result for Washington.

MA/IRN83907382