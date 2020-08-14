UNSC members expected to resist US’ illegal move

Here is the full text of the statement released on Thursday:

The US draft resolution, presented in gross violation of the Security Council Resolution 2231 is not related to the maintenance of international peace and security whatsoever.

It has targeted the integrity, authority and credibility of the Security Council, and by extension, the United Nations as well as multilateralism, rule of law and diplomacy.

To satisfy its deep addiction to imposing sanctions and to justify its irresponsible behavior in the Council, the US is baselessly accusing Iran of regional instability, while its own meddling, malicious practices, divisive policies, unquenchable appetite to export its deadly weapons to regional countries as well as the presence of a large number of its forces in the Middle East and their invasions and false flag and disruptive operations are the main sources of instability, insecurity and human suffering in this region.

The Security Council members are expected to resist the United States' illegal and ill-intentioned move, reject the abuse and manipulation of the Council's work, and prove that this body is able to support the JCPOA it has endorsed; protect Resolution 2231 it has adopted unanimously; and ensure its authority and credibility.

The statement comes as Washington has offered a four-paragraph draft resolution to UNSC members to extend arms embargo against Iran which is due to expire in October according to the JCPOA. Diplomats believe that the US plan will most probably fail as it not able to win the required votes.

MAH/PR