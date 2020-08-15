Arms embargo rejection shows level of US' intl. isolation

“UN Security Council’s total rejection of the US draft resolution on the extension of the arms embargo against Iran, demonstrates the level of international isolation of the US administration,” Baeidinejad tweeted on Saturday.

“Maximum international pressure is mounting against US to change its policy regarding Iran’s nuclear deal,” he added.

The United Nations Security Council resoundingly rejected on Friday a US bid to extend an arms embargo on Iran, which is due to expire in October.

The resolution needed support from nine of 15 votes to pass. Eleven members abstained, including France, Germany and Britain, while the US and the Dominican Republic were the only “yes” votes.

The United States has become isolated over Iran at the Security Council following President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the multilateral Iran nuclear deal 2018.

Iran had said that the US resolution would fail to gain the required support at the Security Council, pointing out that Washington has no legal right to invoke a snapback mechanism to reinstate sanctions against Tehran under the 2015 nuclear deal that the US unilaterally left in May 2018.

MR/Twitter