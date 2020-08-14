Briefing on Iran's daily developments

Iran condemns UAE-Zionist tie as ‘strategic folly’

Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affiars has issued a statement on Friday, strongly condemning the establishment of ties between the United Arab Emirates and the Israeli regime.

Zarif arrives in Beirut

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in Beirut to hold talks with top Lebanese officials.

Pursuing initiatives of Coronavirus Task Force a must: Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Thursday that pursing the initiatives of the National Task Force for Fighting Coronavirus is mandatory.

Iran registers 2,625 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

The novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has infected 2,625 people and claimed 174 lives in Iran in the past 24 hours, a senior health official said.

Hatami unveils upgrading line of Armed Forces' tanks

Iranian Minister of Defense Brigadier General Amir Hatami unveiled the upgrading line of the tanks of Armed Forces in Lorestan province on Thursday.

IRGC Chief vows revenge on US for Lt. Gen. Soleimani

Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami said that the revenge for Lt. General Soleimi's martyrdom will be taken eventually.

Rouhani unveils development projects in W Iran

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani unveiled a water and soil development project in the west of Iran on Thursday.

MAH