Yemen condemns UAE’s ‘betrayal’

In a statement on Friday, the council rejected the so-called Emirati-Israeli agreement, describing it as a betrayal to the Palestinian cause, according to al-Masirah.

The Supreme Political Council called on the peoples of the Arab and Islamic nations to reject all those rushing to normalize with the Zionists.

The information minister of the Yemeni Salvation Government in Sana'a also reacted by saying that the deal between the Israeli regime and the UAE was a show of defiance shown by the enemies of Islam to all Muslims.

Ansarullah’s spokesman Mohammed Abdulsalam has also vehemently slammed the deal as a provocative move. Abdulsalam said the agreement brought to light what had been kept secret and proved that Zionist and American enemies will continue to destroy the region.

MAH/PR