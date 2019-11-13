Iranian, Chinese knowledge-based companies ink 7 MoUs

During a ceremony with Iran’s Vice President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari in attendance in the city of Shenzhen, in southern China on Wednesday, knowledge-based and scientific companies of Iran and China signed seven memoranda of understanding.

Representatives of over 70 representatives of knowledge-based companies are accompanying VP Sattari on the visit to China, who are in China to attend the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai.

Among others, a MoU between Iran Nano company and two Chinese companies was signed.

On the sidelines of the signing ceremony of the agreements, Sattari said that 21st China International High-tech Fair in Shenzhen provides good opportunities to Iranian firms.

The Iranian delegation arrived in the Chinese technology hub of Shenzhen on Tuesday at the invitation of the Chinese Minister of Science and Technology Wang Zhigang to promote cooperation between the two countries' creative and knowledge-based companies.

The Iranian vice president is also planned to hold talks with Chinese scientific officials during the visit.

The 70 Iranian firms that are accompanying Sattari are active and operating in the fields of information technology, stem cells, industrial machinery and equipment, advanced materials, as well as the field of health.

KI/IRN83554128