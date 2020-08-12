Lawmakers say no to proposed industry minister

The session was held with First Vice President Es’hagh Jahangiri in attendance while President Rouhani had been advised not to attend the session due to COVID-19 concerns.

A number of MPs talked before the voting process to support or to oppose the candidate.

Finally, the voting took place and with 104 votes in favor, 140 against and 10 abstentions, Khiabani failed to receive the vote of confidence.

Rouhani appointed Hossein Modarres Khiabani as the caretaker of the Ministry of Industry in mid-May to replace ex-minister Reza Rahmani.

