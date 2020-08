Sargheyni is a former deputy minister of Industries, Mining and Trade.

The appointment comes after the former caretaker of the ministry, Hossein Modarres Khiabani, failed to gain a vote of confidence in the Parliament on Wednesday to become the Industries minister.

President Rouhani had appointed Khiabani as the caretaker of the ministry in mid-May to replace ex-minister Reza Rahmani.

MA/4999337