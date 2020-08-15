US failure in UN resolution a defeat for its unilateralism

He made the remarks on Saturday noting that the Trump administration has always tried to make Iran look unsafe for foreign investors.

According to Jahangiri, US failure to pass the UN Security Council resolution against Iran is a political defeat for US unilateralism.

He further expressed hope that foreign governments and companies stand against US unilateralism and resume their economic relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The United Nations Security Council resoundingly rejected on Friday a US bid to extend an arms embargo on Iran, which is due to expire in October.

The resolution needed support from nine of 15 votes to pass. Eleven members abstained, including France, Germany, and Britain, while the US and the Dominican Republic were the only “yes” votes.

The United States has become isolated over Iran at the Security Council following President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the multilateral Iran nuclear deal 2018.

