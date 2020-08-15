  1. Politics
Aug 15, 2020, 11:13 PM

US failure in UN resolution a defeat for its unilateralism

US failure in UN resolution a defeat for its unilateralism

TEHRAN, Aug. 15 (MNA) – Iranian First Vice President Es'hagh Jahangiri said that US failure to pass an anti-Iranian resolution is a defeat for US unilateralism.

He made the remarks on Saturday noting that the Trump administration has always tried to make Iran look unsafe for foreign investors.

According to Jahangiri, US failure to pass the UN Security Council resolution against Iran is a political defeat for US unilateralism.

He further expressed hope that foreign governments and companies stand against US unilateralism and resume their economic relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The United Nations Security Council resoundingly rejected on Friday a US bid to extend an arms embargo on Iran, which is due to expire in October.

The resolution needed support from nine of 15 votes to pass. Eleven members abstained, including France, Germany, and Britain, while the US and the Dominican Republic were the only “yes” votes.

The United States has become isolated over Iran at the Security Council following President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the multilateral Iran nuclear deal 2018.

FA/4999366

News Code 162303

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News