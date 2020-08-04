Relying on domestic capability, solution to overcome problems

Speaking in a Parliament session on Tue., Mojtaba Zonnour pointed to the presence of caretaker of the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade in Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission and added, “we are facing a full-fledged unequal and asymmetrical economic war, so that relying upon domestic capability is the sole solution to overcome economic crisis.”

Constructive solutions were raised in the Parliament in the presence of Caretaker of the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade Hossein Modarres Khiabani and it was tried to mull over solutions in order to move the country out of current economic dilemma.

In this session, it was emphasized on the solutions in line with removing production barriers to realize guidelines raised by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in this field, Zonnour added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Zonnouur pointed to the sanctions imposed against the country and added, “given the situation of sanctions, taking advantage of domestic capabilities and potentials should be focused on in the current year named after ‘surge in production.”

Effective steps have been taken in the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade, so that the country can overcome economic crisis facing the country by relying on its domestic capabilities, Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission chairman stressed.

