Promoting non-oil export, top priority of industry min.

Hossein Modaress Khiabani made the remarks after attending a meeting of Parliament’s Industries and Mines Commission on Sunday and added, “realizing objectives of ‘surge in production’, localizing and relying upon domestic capabilities and potentials, commissioning semi-finished projects, promoting export of non-oil commodities and controlling imports are of the priority of the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade which would be pursued seriously after winning the vote of confidence from Iranian Parliament.”

Promoting export of non-oil commodities and controlling imports are of the salient programs of the Ministry of Industry for improving situation in the field of trade and regulating market, he said, adding, “it seems that giant steps can be taken in cooperation and interaction with lawmakers and use of opportunities created in sanctions condition through taking advantage of domestic capabilities and potentials.”

If domestic capabilities and potentials are used optimally, the dependency of country in industrial and mineral sector on other countries will be reduced significantly, he emphasized.

