Rouhani introduces new industry minister to Parl.

The Parliament will discuss the issue in an open session on Wednesday, August 5, and will hold a session to give vote of confidence to him on August 12.

Rouhani appointed Hossein Modarres Khiabani as the caretaker of the Ministry of Industry in mid-May to replace ex-minister Reza Rahmani.

At the time Rouhani urged Khiabani to pay a specific focus on market management and supply of basic goods, organizing car prices, removing production barriers, improvement of domestic production, development of non-oil exports, and improving the business environment in Iran.

HJ/4991148