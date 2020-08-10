Iran should resist against sanctions: MP

“According to the recent remarks of Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the current distortion of facts also exists along with the current of sanctions,” MP Ali Akbar Karimi told Mehr News Agency on Monday.

The current of distortion seeks to ignore and undermine salient progress achieved in the country and enemy spares no efforts in realizing its malicious objectives in this respect, Karimi emphasized.

The current of distortion seeks to show the country with weak and lackluster performance to force it to compromise with the United States, he stressed.

At the current tough situation of economic war, domestic and foreign enemies of the country are after creating problem for Iranian people, he said, adding, “under such circumstances, we should believe in domestic capabilities and potentials and resist against pressures imposed by enemies.”

