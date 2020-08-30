CBI to prevent confiscation of $1.7bn of Iranian assets by US

"The move by the US is doomed to fail like similar American legal attempts that have ended in Iran’s favor in recent years," the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) said.

On Friday, Deutsche Boerse said that it would take steps to defeat the suit filed in a New York court seeking to require Clearstream to surrender assets.

The German company said it considers the claims by creditors in the US to be unfounded.

The Central Bank of Iran announced that the issue is related to securities belonging to the CBI which has remained in Clearstream institution and has nothing to do with Germany.

Iran is seriously pursuing the case to prevent the potential confiscation of nearly $1.7 billion in securities belonging to Iran and held by Clearstream, a company based in Luxembourg which is a subsidiary of Germany’s stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse.

