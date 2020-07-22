1st humanitarian transaction channel with Iran to take place

The channel of humanitarian transactions with the Islamic Republic of Iran for the transfer of humanitarian items has unfortunately been delayed due to the spread of the coronavirus global pandemic, Swiss Info reported.

“Stakeholders, especially in the pharmaceutical sector, have faced with other priorities overnight. However, we would like to emphasize that several companies have been approved and the first transactions will take place soon,” the statement is read.

This is while that Switzerland has revealed the establishment of a humanitarian transaction channel with Tehran following unilateral US sanctions imposed against Iran, and had promised that it will send medicine, medical supplies and other essential goods to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

It should be noted that Swiss government acknowledged a few months ago that no humanitarian items were exchanged through the so-called humanitarian transaction channel with Iran.

The channel, known as the “Swiss Humanitarian Trade Arrangement” (SHTA), was facilitated by Swiss “good offices” between the US and Iran.

