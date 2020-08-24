Swiss ready to invest in Iran: envoy

In a meeting with Iranian Vice President Mohammad Bagher Nobakht during his visit to Qazvin province to inaugurate development projects on Tuesday, Leitner said Switzerland is ready to cooperate with Iran in different economic spheres.

Iran's Vice President who is also Head of Plan and Budget Organization visited the Nestlé factory, which has entered a new production phase.

During the visit, the production unit of rice and stew seasoning started to work and a new unit was also added to the production complex.

Nescafe, cappuccino, powdered milk, and Cerelac and Nesquik (cereal) were added to the factory’s new production line.

