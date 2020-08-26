2 new pharmaceutical factories to be inaugurated next week

"Next week, two new pharmaceutical factories, one producing insulin pens and the other producing plasma products, will be inaugurated for the first time in the country in a ceremony attended by the health minister," Shanesaz said addressing a press conference held on the occasion of the birthday of Muhammad ibn Zakariya al-Razi which is marked as Iran's National pharmaceutical Day.

He noted that although a definite medicine has not been discovered to treat Covid-19, any medicine that is effective in treating this disease has been produced in a short period of time in the country and even their raw materials have been produced domestically.

Shanehsaz reiterated that Iran produces 97 percent of its required medicine domestically. He further explained that the remained three percent are always the medicines that are regularly introduced to the world drug network, and we will be able to produce these medicine domestically over a period of time.

"Now we claim that the Iranian pharmacists can produce any new drug that is manufactured in the world within two years," he said, "We are even able to manufacture its raw materials domestically."

Despite western countries' sabotages in supplying Iran's needed medicine, today 97 percent of the medicine produced domestically.

According to Iranian health officials, the country has achieved significant capabilities in producing medicine, its formulation, pharmaceutical knowledge and even the supply of domestic raw materials.

