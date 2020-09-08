Europe seeking to boost its diplomatic role in Iran:Former MP

Mohammad Javad Jamali made the remarks over the Swiss Foreign minister’s trip to Tehran, adding that The Swiss foreign minister's visit to Iran came at a time when the recent US's anti-Iran bid faced failure in the Security Council; on the other hand, the messages of the Swiss Foreign Minister in cyberspace show that the Europeans came to the conclusion that the American’s maximum pressure against the Islamic Republic of Iran did not work and they should play a more active role in their diplomacy toward the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Switzerland as the guardian of the Islamic Republic of Iran's interests in the United States and reciprocally the guardian of the US interests in Iran and has been able to play its role well in recent years, he added.

Regarding the Swiss financial channel and the possibility of its development, he told IRNA, “Despite being aware of cancer and incurable disease patients in Iran, after a two-year delay, Europeans took little action to transfer the drug through the Swiss financial channel.”

The former Parliament Member also expressed hope that the visit of the Swiss Foreign Minister will lead to the activation of this channel, adding, “Although Iran expects a much higher relationship with Switzerland than these issues, it welcomes any proposal in this regard to save peoples’ lives.”



