1st Iranian marine, aircraft lubricant oil unveiled

The production line of the product was inaugurated in a ceremony on Sunday attended by senior officials from Iran Civil Aviation Organization, Aerospace Force of the Army of the Guardians of the Islamic Revolution, and Execution of Imam Khomeini's Order.

In this event, eight other similar products of the Iranian knowledge-based companies were also unveiled.

As reported, the produced lubricant has been developed with cooperation between Iranian knowledge-based firms and under the toughest US sanctions.

The projects have consumed $5 million of investments, Aref Norouzi the deputy head of Execution of Imam Khomeini's Order informed.

"The product is 73 percent cheaper than its foreign rivals and has met all the international standards," he added.

The domestically produced lubricant has been used in both civil and military aircraft in Iran but supplying it under the US sanctions was very costly.

HJ/5006368