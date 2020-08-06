Briefing on Iran's daily developments

Iranian ports ink sister agreements with 40 ports worldwide

Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development said that Iranian ports have signed sisterhood agreements with 40 ports in the world.

Iran ready to dispatch medical equipment to Beirut: Hatami

Iranian Minister of Defense Brigadier General Amir Hatami said that his ministry is ready to send medical staff and equipment to Lebanon’s Beirut following the huge explosion occurred in Beirut Port yesterday.

Muslim countries must rush to help suffering Lebanese people

Expediency Council Chairman called on Muslim countries to stand up for helping the Lebanese government and suffering people of this country in the wake of the huge explosion in Beirut Port.

Lebanon's stability significant for all regional countries

Iranian First Vice President Es'hagh Jahangiri said that Lebanon's stability and security are significant for all regional countries.

Iran's Parliament pursuing 12 anti-US plans

Chairman of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Mojtaba Zonnour said that the Iranian Parliament is pursuing 12 anti-US plans.

Leader sympathizes with Lebanese people over Beirut explosion

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in a message on Wed. expressed his sympathy with the Lebanese people following the tragic huge explosion occurred at Beirut Port.

Gen. Bagheri expresses condolence over deadly blast in Beirut

Iran’s Chief of Staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri expressed his condolence over the loss of dozens of lives in the Beirut port blast.

Iran to send two humanitarian consignments to Beirut: FM spox

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman on Wed. said that the Islamic Republic of Iran will dispatch two humanitarian aids to Lebanon following yesterday’s huge explosion at Beirut Port.

US, Zionist regime beneficiaries of Beirut incident

Iranian Parliament Speaker's Special Aide for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian called the United States the first beneficiary of Beirut incident.

Zarif hold talks with Ukrainian counterpart

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held a phone talk with his Ukrainian counterpart over the investigation of the PS752 airliner.

Iran to pursue lifting sanctions against Lebanon: Raeisi

Iran's Judiciary Chief Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi offered condolence on the the tragic incident of the explosion in the port of Beirut.

Iran dispatching field hospital to Beirut: Zarif

Emphasizing Iran stands with Lebanon, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that Iran is sending field hospital and medicine to assist with disaster relief.

IRGC Chief announces readiness to assist Lebanon nation

Expressing his condolences to the Lebanon nation and Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah over the Beirut explosion, Major General Salami said that IRGC would spare no efforts to provide assistance to the Lebanese nation.

Iran standing by Lebanon: Ghalibaf

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that Tehran stands by the government and nation of the Lebanon for getting through this crisis.

Leader pardons, commutes sentences of 2,135 prisoners

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has agreed to pardon or commute the sentences of as many as 2,135 prisoners.

Iran to send 2000 humanitarian packs to Beirut

"2,000 packages weighing 9 tons of food, as well as medicine and medical supplies, will be sent to Lebanon by IRCS", Iranian Red Crescent Society spokesman announced.

2,697 new COVID-19 cases registered in Iran

The novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has infected 2,697 people and claimed 185 lives in Iran in the past 24 hours, a senior health official said.

Iran, Afghanistan ink MoU in transit field: official

The Director General of Sistan and Baluchestan Ports and Maritime Department General revealed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Afghanistan’s private sector in the field of transit via Chabahar Port.

Zarif says Iran ready to assist Lebanon after explosion

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif expressed the country's full readiness to render any necessary help to Lebanon after a massive explosion rocked the Lebanese capital of Beirut.

Iran not to let politicization of Flight 752 tragedy

The Deputy Foreign Minister for International and Legal Affairs said that the process of talks with Ukraine over Flight 752 has gone well, adding no country will be allowed to politicize the issue.

Iran ready to send medical aid to Lebanon: Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani expressed solidarity with the people and government of Lebanon over the Tuesday’s explosion in Beirut, expressing readiness to offer medical aid.

Ghalibaf urges IRCS to rush help injured in Beirut blast

Iranian Parliament Speaker on Wed. called on the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) to immediately offer quality relief services to the injured in yesterday’s blast in Beirut, Lebanon.

ZZ/