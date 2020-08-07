  1. Politics
Iran at forefront of providing aid to Beirut blast's victims

TEHRAN, Aug. 07 (MNA) – Appreciating the performance of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS), Lebanese Health Minister Hamad Hassan said that Iran is at forefront of providing assistance to Beirut blast's victims.

Lebanon's health minister visited the field hospital deployed by Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) in Beirut to provide emergency medical care to the people injured in the deadly blast.

Praising the performance of IRCS in establishing an equipped field hospital in Beirut, he said that Iran is the first country that sent a complete aid package including medical teams as well as biological and medical supplies to help the affected people in the recent blast in Lebanon.

Iran's first cargo of humanitarian aid comprising 95 tons of food and medicine arrived in Beirut on Thursday.

