Iran assures EASA on safety of its airspace after outbreak

Vice President for Aeronautical and International Affairs at the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran (CAO) Morteza Dehghan made the remarks on Fri. and said, “negotiations have been made with EASA and some European countries to address concerns and provide reassurance about safety of Iranian airspace.”

He pointed to the measures taken in the field of compiling, notifying and implementing health protocols in the field of aviation and added, “accordingly, consecutive monitoring and inspections are made on the activities and performances of airports and airlines.”

Turning to the recent extension of NOTAM No. CIZB-2020-01R1 with the subject of Iran’s airspace by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency, he added, “this NOTAM is an extension of the previous NOTAM of EASA for Iran’s airspace and has not been changed in the text and recommendation of NOTAM. This NOTAM has been extended until January 2021 ONLY.”

Based on the text of this NOTAM, which is exactly similar to the previous NOTAM, airlines are recommended to fly below 25,000-feet in Iranian airspace based on their risk assessment.”

Dehghan added that the return of international airlines to the country after the coronavirus global pandemic is a sign of positive measures taken in this regard about the safety and security of Iranian airports and airspaces.

