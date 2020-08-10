Iran records 2,132 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Monday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 328,844 with the death toll standing at 18,616.

COVID-19 has infected 2,132 people and claimed 189 lives in Iran in the past 24 hours, she noted.

According to Lari, 3,992 patients are in critical condition and of those originally infected, 286,642 patients have recovered.

So far, 2,711,817 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, 20,040,924 have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 734,247 and recoveries amounting to 12,911,386.

