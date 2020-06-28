Resumption of foreign flights hinges on lifting flight restrictions by countries amid pandemic

Speaking in an interview with FNA, he stated that a definite and scheduled date is not announced for normalization of flights.

Jafarzadeh expounded on the details of resuming foreign flights during the coronavirus pandemic and added, “spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, created serious flight problems for all airlines in the worldwide.”

Turning to the date of resuming foreign flights, which was halted due to the outbreak of COVID-19, he opined, “foreign flight’s licenses are gradually issued to the airlines according to the proportion of removal of restrictions by target countries and travel requirements in this respect.”

He further noted that health terms and conditions should certainly be taken into serious consideration in resuming foreign flights.

For this purpose, Civil Aviation Organization considers observing health protocols and guidelines strictly, he said, adding, “since Civil Aviation Organization of Iran is a member of the International Civil Aviation Organization [ICAO], it should act according to the international aviation norms and criteria.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Jafarzadeh said that World Health Organization [WHO] and Civil Aviation Organization of Iran CAO] act based on international protocols and rules, adding, “according to the bilateral contracts inked between CAO and other countries. CAO resumes flights according to the protocols gradually.”

