Tabriz-Istanbul flights to be resumed next week

Ramin Azari, the director-General of East Azarbaijan Airports said on Tuesday that Iran Airtour will resume its first foreign flight in the post-coronavirus period on June 13.

Flights of airlines between Tabriz and Istanbul have been canceled since March due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, he added.

This flight will be operated every Monday from Tabriz Airport to Istanbul, Azarid noted.

The Spokesperson for the Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) of Iran Reza Jafarzadeh on June 27 had said that Iran would resume flights to Turkey in the near future.

