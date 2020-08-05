Iran to send two humanitarian consignments to Beirut: FM spox

While expressing sympathy with the Lebanese people in the wake of an explosion in Beirut, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said that Iran will send two humanitarian aids to Lebanon.

Turning to the huge explosion in Beirut, Mousavi added, “I express my heartfelt condolences to the Lebanese people and those families who lost their dears in this incident.”

He also wished health and speedy recovery for the injured in this incident.

As of the first moments of the incident, sessions were held at the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he said, adding, “Iranian Foreign Minister held a telephone conversation with his Lebanese counterpart and other Iranian officials also tried to hold phone talks with their counterparts on the way of offering humanitarian aids to the Lebanese people.”

He pointed to the order of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani for helping Lebanese people and added, “one or two cargoes including medical and pharmaceutical aids, and also other needed items will be dispatched to Lebanon.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Mousavi pointed to the US and Zionist regime’s sympathy with the Lebanese people and added, “this is one of hypocrisies and deceptions of the Zionist regime and the United States that have always tried to fish in troubled water. If they are honest, they should lift sanctions imposed against Lebanese people.”

God willing, stability and peace will return to Lebanon with the help of Islamic governments, Muslim people and other countries in the world, he emphasized.

Regional security requires expulsion of foreign forces from West Asia, he said, adding, “all those who want a secure and stable region must unite to expel foreign forces from the region and stop interfering in internal affairs of countries, for, their presence and intervention will destabilization.”

On Tuesday afternoon, a massive explosion rocked Beirut with the force of an earthquake followed by a shock wave that devastated much of the city leading to the death of at least 135 people and injury of more than 5,000 others.

MA/4992155