Some condolence messages will be projected on the tower via a video mapping performance, too.

On Tuesday evening in Lebanon’s capital city of Beirut, two huge explosions in its port sent an enormous blast wave across the city. The scale of the damage is huge, with buildings miles from the port lying in ruin.

Lebanese authorities have said at least 100 people have been killed and more than 4,000 wounded in a massive explosion at the port in the capital, Beirut.

