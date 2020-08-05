Gen. Bagheri expresses condolence over deadly blast in Beirut

In separate messages to Secretary-General of Lebanese Resistance Movement Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah and the Commander of the Lebanese Army, Bagheri expressed his condolence over the loss of dozens of lives in the Beirut port blast to the Lebanese nation.

He went on to say that this tragic incident requires the armed forces of the Islamic countries to provide humanitarian aid to the people of Lebanon.

Iranian Army Commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi also offered his commiseration over the deadly explosion in Beirut and voiced Iran’s readiness to provide any assistance to the Lebanese people and government.

A massive explosion rocked Beirut, Lebanon, with the force of an earthquake followed by a shock wave that devastated much of the city.

The blast appeared to have followed a fire that had broken out in the city's port area, based on a video from the scene. The cause of the blast was immediately unknown. The force of the blast shook buildings, which were then hit again by the shock wave that blew out windows, sending shards of glass flying. At least 135 people have been killed in the blast while more than 5,000 have been injured.

