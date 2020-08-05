Muslim countries must rush to help suffering Lebanese people

Speaking in a session of the Expediency Council on Wed., Ayatollah Amoli Larijani urged Muslim countries to help the disaster-stricken people and government of Lebanon and added, “Islamic Republic of Iran will stand by the Lebanese people and will spare no effort in helping them.”

He expressed his deep condolences to the government, people and forces of Lebanese Resistance Front and Hezbollah especially Secretary General of Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah for the death of a number of people in Beirut port’s explosion and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

The occurrence of this tragic, heartrending and sad incident caused great sorrow and grief to all Muslims and all people in various countries, he said, adding, “it is necessary for all countries especially Muslim countries to help Lebanese government and people to solve their problems and dire consequences of this incident.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ayatollah Larijani said, “for many years, Lebanese people have suffered the tyranny and oppression of usurping Zionist regime as well as cruel US sanctions imposed against this country.”

The tragic incident occurred in Beirut Port doubled the difficulties and problems of Lebanese people, he said, adding, “certainly, Islamic Republic of Iran has always stood by the Lebanese people and will spare no effort to help alleviate their pains and agonies caused by this incident.”

On Tuesday afternoon, a massive explosion rocked Beirut with the force of an earthquake followed by a shock wave that devastated much of the city leading to the death of at least 135 people and injury of more than 5,000 others.

MA/4992231