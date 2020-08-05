  1. Politics
Aug 5, 2020, 9:26 PM

Death toll of Beirut explosion rises to 135

TEHRAN, Aug. 05 (MNA) – Lebanese authorities have said at least 135 people have been killed and about 5,000 wounded in a massive explosion at the port in the capital, Beirut.

Beirut governor Marwan Abboud later told a local radio station that more than 100 people remain missing, including several firefighters, according to Almanar.

“Beirut has never gone through what it went through yesterday,” Abboud said.

On Tuesday evening in Lebanon’s capital city of Beirut, two huge explosions in its port sent an enormous blast wave across the city. The scale of the damage is huge, with buildings miles from the port lying in ruin.

Lebanon’s Prime Minister, Hassan Diab, said the cause of the explosion was 2,700 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, a common industrial chemical used in fertilizer and as a component in mining explosives. Diab declared a national day of mourning for the victims of the explosion.

