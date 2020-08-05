Iran to pursue lifting sanctions against Lebanon: Raeisi

The tragic incident of the explosion in the port of Beirut, which killed and injured a number of dear Lebanese people, made caused grief in the Iranian nation, wrote Raeisi in his message of condolence on Wednesday.

"The damage to a significant part of Beirut's economic infrastructure and its consequences have doubled the tragedy for the people of this country," he added.

"I offer my condolences to the honorable people, government and the beloved Resistance of Lebanon," he said.

Raeisi noted, "While maintaining national cohesion and preventing sedition and possible disputes by the enemies of the Lebanese nation and government, the necessary action is the immediate attention to the basic needs of the Lebanese people, whose supply has been disrupted as a result of this incident."

"Given the cruel and anti-human rights sanctions imposed by the criminal US regime on the Lebanese people in recent months, which are a serious obstacle to addressing the urgent needs of the Lebanese people, international community and the regional countries should do their best to lift these sanctions immediately to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe," he added.

"Iran's High Council for Human Rights will put on its agenda the legal pursuit to remove these pressures and defend the rights of the Lebanese people," he stressed.

