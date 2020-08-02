Advisor condemns Saudis’ destabilizing acts in region

“During #EidAlAdha, the Saudi rulers, relying on US terrorist leaders, continue to bomb women & children in #Yemen, back death penalty for youths in #Bahrain, feed terrorists in the region, aid and abet US in sanctioning people in #Syria & #Lebanon, AND make friendship w/Tel Aviv,” Iranian Parliament Speaker's Special Adviser for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian tweeted on Sunday.

With the help of its allies and arms supplied by Western countries, Saudi Arabia has been waging a bloody war in Yemen since March 2015 with the aim of returning former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi back to power. The war has claimed over 100,000 lives so far while also destroying Yemen's infrastructure, including a large number of hospitals and clinics.

