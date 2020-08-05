Briefing on Iran's daily developments

Iran to stand with Lebanese people for any help: Shamkhani

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani expressed sympathy with Lebanese people over Beirut explosion.

Beirut explosion regretful, worrisome: Mousavi

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi described Beirut deadly explosion which left hundreds killed and wounded as regretful and worrisome.

Stay strong, Lebanon: Zarif

In reaction to the Beirut explosion, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that Iran is fully prepared to render assistance in any way necessary, adding, "Stay strong, Lebanon". In a tweet on Tuesday, Zarif wrote, "Our thoughts and prayers are with the great and resilient people of Lebanon." "As always, Iran is fully prepared to render assistance in any way necessary," he added. "Stay strong, Lebanon," Zarif said.

Ghalibaf voices Iran's readiness for helping Lebanon

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf voiced Iran's readiness for any humanitarian cooperation and assistance with Lebanon. "I offer my condolences over the death of some people caused by catastrophic explosion in Beirut to the Lebanese people, government and parliament, Hezbollah and my brother Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah," wrote Ghalibaf in a tweet on Wednesday. "As always, Iran is ready for any humanitarian cooperation and assistance," he added.

Pres. Rouhani: Working Group to be set up for removing production barriers

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that a joint Working Group would be established by the three branches of the government to remove production barriers and surge in production.

'JCPOA joint commission meeting imminent'

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov informed that JCPOA Joint Commission may meet in the near future but the meeting’s date will depend on the further easing of lockdown measures, including transport restrictions.

US oil contract violates Syrian national sovereignty

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said that US oil contract with a Kurdish group violates Syrian national sovereignty. Mousavi noted on Tuesday that US oil contract with a Kurdish group in Syria violates international regulations and Syria's national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Iran must reach stable oil-free economy in 5 years

The Speaker of the Iranian Parliament underlined the significance of reaching a stable oil-independent economy for Iran within the next five years.

Iran registers 2,751 COVID-19 cases, 212 fatalities in a day

The novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infected 2,751 people and claimed 212 lives in Iran in a day (Monday-Tuesday). The number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 314,786 with the death toll standing at 17,617.

Leader awards Imam Ali Officers Uni. with Order of Sacrifice

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has awarded Imam Ali Officers' University with the ‘Flag and Order of Sacrifice’ for their courage and selfless efforts in defending the country against the enemy's aggression.

