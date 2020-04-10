Bosnia hails Iran's anti-coronavirus management

The European minister, in this message, also expressed condolences over the death of Iranians infected by the virus.

She voiced her country's unity with the Islamic Republic, as well.

Iran is battling the coronavirus pandemic under the harshest ever sanctions by the US, which were re-imposed after Washington left a UN-backed landmark nuclear deal between Tehran and major world powers in 2018.

Iranian Health Ministry announced on Friday that the number of coronavirus cases has hit 68,192 in Iran, while 34,465 have recovered from the disease.

According to the ministry’s spokesperson Kianoush Jahanpour, 122 patients have lost their lives in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 4,232.

