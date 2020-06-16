Iran, Bosnia-Herzegovina emphasize need for strengthening parliamentary ties

Speaker of the House of Peoples of the Parliamentary Assembly of Bosnia-Herzegovina Dragan Covic, in his congratulatory message to Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohamamd Bagher Ghalibaf on Tuesday, emphasized the strengthening and broadening bilateral ties in parliamentary affairs.

He welcomed the continuation and improvement of parliamentary cooperation between the two countries in all areas of common interests.

To strengthen and develop bilateral relations and open new avenues for parliamentary cooperation, Dragan Covic invited Iranian Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf to visit Bosnia-Herzegovina.

The full text of message of Bosnia-Hrerzegovina Parliament Speaker is read as follows,

On behalf of myself and House of Peoples of the Parliamentary Assembly of Bosnia-Herzegovina, I am proud to offer my sincere congratulations on your election as Iranian Parliament Speaker.

I take this opportunity to express my firm determination to continue and improve parliamentary cooperation between the two countries in all areas of common interests.

In line with safeguarding common interests and in order to strengthen and develop bilateral parliamentary relationship, I would like to invite you to visit Bosnia-Herzegovina in appropriate time.

I believe that mutual meetings at the highest level will confirm the friendship between parliaments and people of the two countries.

MA/4951467