Apr 25, 2020, 10:49 PM

Tehran, Sarajevo call for expanding relations in various fields

TEHRAN, Apr. 25 (MNA) – In a phone conversation, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Sarajevo and the Foreign Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina emphasized on expanding of relations between the two countries.

In a phone conversation, Mahmud Heydari congratulated Bisera Turkovic and the government and nation of Bosnia on the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan and wished them wellbeing and success.

Bisera Turkovic also congratulated Iranian on the advent of Ramadan and expressed her gratitude to the Islamic Republic and the Iranian medical community for their efforts in the fight against coronavirus and hoped that the Iranian nation would overcome this crisis as soon as possible.  

Both sides emphasized the expansion of cooperation between the two countries and using the experience of each other in the battle against COVID-19.

The Iranian ambassador to Sarajevo also had sent congratulatory messages on Friday to the chairman of the presidential council and the head of the Islamic community in Bosnia on the arrival of Ramadan.

Heydari noted in his message that with the eradication of coronavirus all over the world including Bosnia and Herzegovina, the future of the country will be full of stability, progress, and friendship.  

