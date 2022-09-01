Iranian, Emirati FMs discuss strengthening bilateral ties

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has received a phone call from Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Emirates News Agency WAM reported.

During the conversation, the two sides discussed bilateral relations and ways to push them forward and enhance them in the common interest of the two neighboring countries and the region.

They also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Sheikh Abdullah underscored the UAE's keenness to enhance cooperation with the neighboring countries in a way that will consolidate the pillars of security and stability in the region and achieve the aspiration of their people for development and prosperity.

